Pitbull (PIT) Trading 2.5% Lower This Week

Pitbull (PIT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last week, Pitbull has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One Pitbull coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Pitbull has a total market cap of $33.19 million and $714,983.00 worth of Pitbull was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004179 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002330 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001565 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00037035 BTC.
About Pitbull
Pitbull’s official Twitter account is @BscPitbull.
Buying and Selling Pitbull
