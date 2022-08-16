Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Hits $0.51

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002137 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $98.66 million and $139,542.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.77 or 0.00317781 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00122762 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00084856 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003400 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 193,586,798 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

