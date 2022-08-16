Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of PHD opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 15,301 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 14.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 12,001 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

