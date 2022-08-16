Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance
Shares of PHD opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
