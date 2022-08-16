Pillar Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.63 Million (PLR)

Pillar (PLR) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Pillar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Pillar has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $738.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pillar has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pillar is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

