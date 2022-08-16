Pier Capital LLC Takes $8.62 Million Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 207,291 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,623,000. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.39% of First Merchants at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,170,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth $398,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 177,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Merchants by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of First Merchants to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

NASDAQ:FRME traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $43.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,609. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.13. First Merchants Co. has a 52 week low of $34.07 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $55,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,026.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $399,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,337,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $55,202.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,914,026.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

