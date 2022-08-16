Pier Capital LLC Sells 358 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Pier Capital LLC cut its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Shake Shack accounts for 1.4% of Pier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $10,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Shake Shack by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Shake Shack by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 122.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHAK traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.84. The company had a trading volume of 8,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,177. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -88.45 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.88. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.72 and a 1-year high of $100.85.

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.58 per share, for a total transaction of $831,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 576,364 shares in the company, valued at $22,812,487.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

SHAK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Shake Shack from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.39.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

