Pier Capital LLC Sells 2,383 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Pier Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.26% of Skyline Champion worth $8,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter valued at $12,163,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 522,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,667,000 after purchasing an additional 158,930 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,598,000 after buying an additional 155,127 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 62.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 300,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,487,000 after buying an additional 115,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 50.2% in the first quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 317,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after acquiring an additional 106,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $343,817.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $92,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 5,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $394,989.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,215.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $343,817.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKY traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $69.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,600. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.60. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.46. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The company had revenue of $725.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

SKY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Skyline Champion to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

