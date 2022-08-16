Pier Capital LLC Sells 2,211 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Pier Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the period. Allegro MicroSystems accounts for about 1.3% of Pier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $10,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,954,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,507,000 after purchasing an additional 149,498 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,760,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,689,000 after buying an additional 293,258 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,186,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,942,000 after buying an additional 95,949 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 617.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 317,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,494,000 after buying an additional 273,401 shares in the last quarter. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 8,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $200,079.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,926.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,989. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.96. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

