Pier Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,134 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.21% of BlackLine worth $8,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BL. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,234,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,646,000 after buying an additional 69,791 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,471,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,340,000 after purchasing an additional 159,265 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.4% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,427,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,531,000 after purchasing an additional 20,305 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in BlackLine by 49.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,313,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,354,000 after buying an additional 434,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackLine by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 962,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,664,000 after purchasing an additional 141,423 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.89.

Insider Activity

BlackLine Stock Performance

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $36,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,531.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $36,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,531.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total value of $186,027.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 38,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,322.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,092 shares of company stock valued at $287,268 in the last three months. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BL traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,624. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.66 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.43 and a 200-day moving average of $70.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.99 and a beta of 0.84.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 22.04% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $128.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackLine Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.