Pier Capital LLC Purchases 25,757 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Pier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,757 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $9,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Fox Factory by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Fox Factory by 38.9% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 390.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOXF stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,934. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.74 and a 200-day moving average of $95.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $69.28 and a one year high of $190.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.72.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $406.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FOXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th.

In related news, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $208,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fox Factory news, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $208,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 8,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $831,356.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

