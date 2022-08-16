Pier Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Pier Capital LLC lessened its position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506,916 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance

LIND stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.40. 1,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,069. The company has a market cap of $604.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.11. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $19.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LIND. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

About Lindblad Expeditions

(Get Rating)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.