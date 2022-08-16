Pier Capital LLC Has $14.27 Million Stock Holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Pier Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 426,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. Air Transport Services Group comprises 1.8% of Pier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Air Transport Services Group worth $14,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ATSG traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $32.28. 2,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,862. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.22. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Air Transport Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

