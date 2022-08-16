Pier Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Pier Capital LLC reduced its stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,732,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,746 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.98% of Cerus worth $9,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Cerus during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Cerus during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Cerus stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.06. The stock had a trading volume of 147,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.08 million, a PE ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.07. Cerus Co. has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.26.

In related news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,044.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

