Pier Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Pier Capital LLC reduced its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. Fabrinet makes up 1.5% of Pier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.31% of Fabrinet worth $12,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 16.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FN stock traded up $15.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.00. 3,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,559. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $74.57 and a 12-month high of $126.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $587.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.48 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

