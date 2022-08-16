Pier Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 394,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,240 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in ALX Oncology were worth $6,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 8.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in ALX Oncology by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Finally, EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXO traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $14.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,790. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.21. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $81.19.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALXO. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ALX Oncology from $70.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

