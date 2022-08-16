Pier Capital LLC Acquires 219,157 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,157 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.61% of Alphatec worth $7,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Alphatec by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphatec by 1,344.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 374,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 348,834 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Alphatec by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 55,365 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Alphatec from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Insider Transactions at Alphatec

Alphatec Price Performance

In other Alphatec news, Director James L. L Tullis purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 187,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,892.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $834,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,858,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,861,007.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James L. L. Tullis purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 187,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,892.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 75,700 shares of company stock valued at $530,760 and have sold 300,000 shares valued at $2,339,500. 33.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ATEC traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $9.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,616. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The company has a market capitalization of $985.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.62. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $15.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.26.

Alphatec Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.