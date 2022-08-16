Pier Capital LLC Acquires 110,209 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,209 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $8,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,822,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,813,000 after purchasing an additional 772,090 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Bandwidth by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 498,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,792,000 after acquiring an additional 54,981 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 313,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,490,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 307,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,044,000 after acquiring an additional 102,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 255,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAND shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $71.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bandwidth from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bandwidth Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, COO Anthony Bartolo acquired 10,000 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,105 shares of company stock valued at $22,113. 5.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BAND stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.01. 4,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.59. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $110.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Bandwidth Profile

(Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.