Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) SVP Sells $78,459.60 in Stock

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $78,459.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.12. 1,269,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333,145. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 262.86%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $17.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 244.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

