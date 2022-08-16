Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.49

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.49 and last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 2546 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

Pharming Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.41.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharming Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) by 134.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.