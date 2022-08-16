Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) PT Lowered to C$18.50 at TD Securities

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$20.00 to C$19.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.77.

Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Down 2.8 %

PEYUF stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $14.27.

Peyto Exploration & Development Cuts Dividend

About Peyto Exploration & Development

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.0384 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 4.69%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

