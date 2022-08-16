PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

PetroChina Stock Performance

NYSE PTR traded down $1.50 on Monday, hitting $42.70. 620,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.70. PetroChina has a 12 month low of $38.63 and a 12 month high of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PetroChina

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PetroChina by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 226,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,030,000 after purchasing an additional 59,041 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PetroChina during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in PetroChina by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 60,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 32,618 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in PetroChina by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

