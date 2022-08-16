PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
NYSE PTR traded down $1.50 on Monday, hitting $42.70. 620,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.70. PetroChina has a 12 month low of $38.63 and a 12 month high of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.00.
PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.
