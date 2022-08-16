Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.41-$1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Perdoceo Education also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.28-$0.30 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRDO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Perdoceo Education from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Perdoceo Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Perdoceo Education Stock Up 0.7 %

PRDO stock opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $846.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. Perdoceo Education has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $13.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average of $11.29.

Insider Transactions at Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $167.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 21,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $230,939.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Elise Baskel sold 6,199 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $66,205.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,216.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 21,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $230,939.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter worth $662,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 46,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,371 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 13,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

