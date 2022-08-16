People s United Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock opened at $246.48 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.26.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.34%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,612,813 shares of company stock worth $391,613,819. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.19.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

