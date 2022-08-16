People s United Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,312 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,129.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,920.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $174,000.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $28.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.24.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

