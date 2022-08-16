People s United Financial Inc. Sells 947 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Elevance Health by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,854,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.30.

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $493.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $118.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $475.83 and its 200 day moving average is $480.15. Elevance Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $355.43 and a 1 year high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.03 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

