People s United Financial Inc. Sells 60,461 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,461 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 6,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion Stock Performance

NYSE:INGR opened at $94.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.72. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.89.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.18. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingredion news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $167,448.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

See Also

