People s United Financial Inc. Sells 37,307 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,307 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

IBB stock opened at $134.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.07. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $176.02.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.