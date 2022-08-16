People s United Financial Inc. Sells 1,341 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,871,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,933,000 after purchasing an additional 486,367 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,205,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,871,000 after buying an additional 89,226 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Novartis by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,521,000 after buying an additional 1,003,235 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,051,000 after buying an additional 420,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,160,000 after buying an additional 492,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Shares of NVS opened at $85.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $188.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.62.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

