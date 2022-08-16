People s United Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Public Storage by 11.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 18.2% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 target price on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.08.

PSA stock opened at $355.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $318.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.34. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $292.32 and a 52-week high of $421.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.14%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

