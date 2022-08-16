People s United Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,880 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.95.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $359.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $334.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

