People s United Financial Inc. Purchases 7,944 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $725,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 25.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,085,000 after purchasing an additional 66,429 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in Paychex by 1.2% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 21,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $605,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $138.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.89. The company has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.55 and a 1-year high of $141.92.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.29%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.23.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

