People s United Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 31.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 38.6% during the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 105.8% during the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 12.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMS opened at $70.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.41. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.51 and a 1-year high of $73.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.44%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $49,878.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,679.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $49,878.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,679.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $87,980.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at $945,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,706 shares of company stock worth $187,920. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

