People s United Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,809,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Realty Income by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,001,512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Realty Income by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,403,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,317,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,113 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Realty Income by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,142,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on O shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.1 %

Realty Income Announces Dividend

O stock opened at $74.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.79. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The company has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

The company also recently disclosed a aug 22 dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 280.19%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

