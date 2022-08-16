People s United Financial Inc. Has $2.73 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,784,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,397 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,730,000 after buying an additional 456,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,241,348,000 after purchasing an additional 274,160 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,773,996,000 after buying an additional 212,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $42,666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT opened at $438.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $427.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.13 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.