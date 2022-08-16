People s United Financial Inc. Has $2.57 Million Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,502,465,000 after acquiring an additional 616,798 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,994,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $803,531,000 after purchasing an additional 330,167 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,105,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $750,781,000 after buying an additional 450,404 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Newmont by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,603,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $719,666,000 after buying an additional 187,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 126,528.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,371,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362,234 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $45.94 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $86.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $202,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,613.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,561,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $202,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,613.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,880 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.37.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

