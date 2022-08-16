People s United Financial Inc. Has $1.91 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,463 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 1,732,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,356,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares during the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. REDW Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 32,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $29.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.41 and its 200-day moving average is $29.64. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $30.68.

