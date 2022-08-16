People s United Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 119.4% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 23.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 72.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 73,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,479,000 after purchasing an additional 30,812 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in CME Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 65,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,586,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CME. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CME Group from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.60.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $202.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.49. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

