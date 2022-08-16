Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Stock Price Up 4%

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $122.29 and last traded at $122.29. Approximately 801 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 405,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.25.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.28 and its 200-day moving average is $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.46. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penske Automotive Group

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $580,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,448.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

