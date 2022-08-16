Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Short Interest Up 16.7% in July

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 391,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days. Currently, 14.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAG. StockNews.com lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Down 0.3 %

PAG traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,239. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $83.48 and a twelve month high of $123.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 17.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $580,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,683 shares in the company, valued at $427,448.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 46.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,921,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,117,000 after purchasing an additional 234,447 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,746,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,220,000 after purchasing an additional 22,594 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 749,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,240,000 after purchasing an additional 21,493 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,173,000 after buying an additional 183,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 454,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,568,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

