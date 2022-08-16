Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Has $3 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,073,555 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486,189 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,951 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,233,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,103,000 after purchasing an additional 947,617 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.69. The company had a trading volume of 10,068,765 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.95. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

