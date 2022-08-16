Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis Sells 500 Shares

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $20,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,043 shares in the company, valued at $84,784.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $41.81. 320,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,335. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.61. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $142.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.36). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 29.68%. The firm had revenue of $274.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.58%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PEGA shares. JMP Securities cut Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Pegasystems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush cut shares of Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1,294.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Pegasystems by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.