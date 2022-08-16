PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Receives $87.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PDCE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on PDC Energy from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

PDC Energy Price Performance

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $61.70 on Thursday. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $89.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.54. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 47.13% and a net margin of 44.67%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 16.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $720,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,246,316.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $720,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,246,316.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Lillo sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total value of $747,580.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,571.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,610 shares of company stock valued at $3,087,211. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PDC Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 732.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,887,582 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $116,294,000 after buying an additional 1,660,926 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,067,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PDC Energy by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $89,301,000 after purchasing an additional 858,561 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PDC Energy by 133.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $108,123,000 after purchasing an additional 849,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in PDC Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,805,913 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $357,703,000 after purchasing an additional 753,500 shares in the last quarter.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

