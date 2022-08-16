PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.09-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.50 million-$26.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.30 million.

PCTI stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.94. The stock had a trading volume of 51,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,975. PCTEL has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $6.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.47. The firm has a market cap of $92.28 million, a PE ratio of -493.51 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,197.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PCTEL in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PCTEL stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of PCTEL worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

