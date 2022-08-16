Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) PT Raised to $9.00 at Citigroup

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Citigroup to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Payoneer Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of PAYO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,494,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,694. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 688.00 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.70. Payoneer Global has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.48 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. Payoneer Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Robert Kl Clarkson sold 112,589 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $602,351.15. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,025,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,863.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940,356 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,732,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,567,000 after purchasing an additional 157,281 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter worth about $20,336,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,347,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 19,806.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,775,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after buying an additional 3,756,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

