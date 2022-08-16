PAX Financial Group LLC Trims Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

PAX Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,159 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $726,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 245.5% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 8,644 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVIDIA Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.03.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.17. The stock had a trading volume of 759,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,011,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.10. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $140.55 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

