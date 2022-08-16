PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 232 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

PAX Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $356.81. 74,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,641,164. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $334.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.