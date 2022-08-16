PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 111 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

PAX Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,175 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of COST traded up $9.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $555.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,941. The stock has a market cap of $245.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $500.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $517.82.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.68.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

