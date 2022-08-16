PAX Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD)

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 275,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,936 shares during the quarter. Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF were worth $6,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 76,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 65,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,304 shares during the last quarter.

Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF Price Performance

Shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.83. 12,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,579. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.03. Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $27.81.

