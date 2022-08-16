PAX Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,684 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 26.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,214,000 after purchasing an additional 40,360 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 31.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 11,677 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 37.3% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 9,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded Incyte from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.92.

Insider Activity

Incyte Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.48. The company had a trading volume of 16,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,041. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.64. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $84.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.22.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 28.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.