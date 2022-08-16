PAX Financial Group LLC Increases Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Argus raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.60.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

CME Group Stock Performance

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $204.45. The company had a trading volume of 37,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The company has a market cap of $73.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.78 and a 200-day moving average of $218.49.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.63%.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Stories

